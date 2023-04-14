The Athletic confirms Marcus Rashford could play against Sevilla next week



More positive noises have come out of Old Trafford that Marcus Rashford could be fit to play against Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final.

As reported here last night, Ten Hag had made it known to Guardian reporter Jamie Jackson that there was a chance the England man could be back in time for the game.

This has now been corroborated by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, who quotes Ten Hag directly as saying “There is a chance but I can’t confirm it in this moment.”

An early return for Rashford would be a welcome boost for a Manchester United side that is currently decimated by injuries.

It had looked like a groin strain, which usually involves 3 to 6 weeks out.

If Rashford is back for Thursday, that would be less than two weeks from when he sustained the pull.

This suggests a very minor muscle tear rather than any tendon damage, which is excellent news for United.

With Anthony Martial coming back to full match fitness, Christian Eriksen on the comeback trail too and Casemiro returning from suspension, the midfield and attack looks much healthier despite the mounting injury problems in defence.

Raphael Varane left the field at half time yesterday, with the manager commenting “That injury, he complained [about it] over the last couple of weeks and we have to see how it is now.”

Lisandro had to be carried off the field with an ankle problem, of which Ten Hag said: “I cannot tell what it is, but is not an Achilles. I have spoken with him and he is okay and he is calm.”

Reports circulating around social media suggest that it is a fifth metatarsal injury, which, if broken, would still rule him out for the season.

Such injuries normally take 6 to 8 weeks to heal.