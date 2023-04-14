Thomas Zilliacus says he still wants to buy Man United despite refusing to participate in third bidding round



Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has said that his second offer to buy Manchester United is still on the table despite his earlier declaration that he will not take part in the third round of bids put in place by the Glazers.

The Peoples Person reported that suitors keen on buying United are set to be taken through an extra round where they will table their final offers to purchase the club.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to take part in this third round.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol confirmed that Sheikh Jassim will make a final offer before the Glazer family’s end-month offer.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar will make a final offer for Manchester United before the deadline for third bids of Friday 28 April. He remains 100% committed to buying 100% of Manchester United. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 13, 2023

Zilliacus on the other hand took to social media to lambast the decision to stage an extra round of bids.

The Finnish entrepreneur branded the whole process a “farce” and accused United’s current owners of failing to take into consideration the needs of the club and especially the summer window’s transfer plans.

It was widely perceived that this meant the end of Zilliacus’s involvement in the takeover process but according to the man himself, he is still very much in it.

He told BBC’s How To Buy A Football Club podcast, “My earlier offer still stands and I am willing to pay a premium above what I offered.”

“I’m not going to be participating in a third round because I find it highly unprofessional. I see no reason whatsoever why a third round is basically starting the whole thing from scratch.”

“It seems odd to me that, if there is a genuine will to sell and you have three serious bidders, why you don’t sit down with the bidders, discuss and negotiate and hopefully come to a number that everyone can agree?”

Zilliacus added, “I can’t see the Glazers spending a lot of money on new players. If they have decided to sell the club, why would they do that?”

The 69-year-old further opined that every day the Glazers fail to facilitate a speedy end to the matter, the negative impact on United increases.

Zilliacus also echoed Gary Neville‘s sentiments about how embarrassing it is that Old Trafford was snubbed as a venue for Euro 2028.

