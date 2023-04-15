AC Milan “appreciate Mason Greenwood’s technical qualities” as transfer is suggested



Serie A giants AC Milan have Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood on their radar as the summer transfer window approaches.

Greenwood has not played for the Red Devils since January last year when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed in February this year that all charges against Greenwood were dropped.

The CPS cited the emergence of new evidence as well as the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case as reasons behind them not proceeding with the matter.

United later revealed that they would conduct its own internal investigation. Only after the inquiry is concluded will a decision on a possible return for Greenwood be made.

The Peoples Person relayed that the academy graduate is unlikely to feature for the 20-time English champions this season. Erik ten Hag is keen for his players not to be distracted and for the progress made by the team not to be derailed.

Reliable reports have already claimed that United have already snubbed a number of loan offers and proposals from Turkish clubs for Greenwood.

According to Relevo’s Matteo Moretto, AC Milan are now an interested party in the English striker.

Moretto says, “At AC Milan there are those who appreciate the technical qualities of Mason Greenwood, 21-year-old right winger for Manchester United.”

“The forward has not played since January 2022, when he was accused of rape; the charges were dropped and now he is waiting to find out what the decision of the Red Devils will be, a club with which he has a contract until 2025.”

“The future of the right winger is very uncertain, but the boy is looking forward to starting over, out of England.”

Moretto further adds, “His situation is very delicate, but technically many teams like him, including Milan.”

All eyes are on United now and what road the club chooses to take.

