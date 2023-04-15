Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool make Manchester United target their number one transfer priority



Liverpool have made Brighton star and Manchester United target Alexis Mac Allister their primary transfer priority for the summer.

This comes after the Merseyside club abandoned their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Peoples Person relayed that Liverpool have significantly cooled off their interest in Bellingham, with there being a need to spend money across multiple positions rather than spend huge money on just one marquee recruit.

It is for this reason that Jurgen Klopp has now shifted his attention to Brighton’s Mac Allister.

It was indicated earlier this week that Mac Allister is also on United’s radar. Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his options in the middle of the park and the 24-year-old is a legitimate option.

Alongside Mac Allister, the Red Devils also want to add Moises Caicedo to the ranks.

According to Football Insider, Klopp is a huge admirer of the Argentine.

“Liverpool have made Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister their top midfield target this summer after pulling out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The Brighton star is viewed by the Liverpool recruitment team as a cheaper alternative to Bellingham, but still a player that can inject energy and creativity to the side.”

“Liverpool are confident that they can lure Mac Allister away from the Amex Stadium this summer, and have been boosted by comments made by the player’s father.”

Mac Allister’s father said that his son is highly likely to be playing for another club next season. He also remarked that he and the people representing the Brighton star are currently locked in negotiations with a number of clubs.

Alexis Mac Allister’s father: “Normally, the upcoming transfer market will find him playing for another club, we don't know which one yet as the talks are starting”, told @purobocaok 🔵🇦🇷 #BHAFC “It’s very likely that Alexis will be playing in another team in the summer”. pic.twitter.com/xzqrCVpF2q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2023

Fabrizio Romano pointed out that alongside Liverpool and United, Chelsea have also approached the midfielder’s camp. The Seagulls will decide the price soon enough.

Alexis Mac Allister, expected to leave early this summer — understand there are three clubs in the race: Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United 🚨🇦🇷 These clubs have approached player’s camp to discuss the project. #BHAFC will decide price tag soon. 🎥 https://t.co/F86i3mTmdb pic.twitter.com/PoK7f1M6vQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2023



