Bayern Munich plotting Marcel Sabitzer price hike amidst his impressive Man United performances



Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are planning to increase the price it would take for Manchester United to sign Marcel Sabitzer permanently.

The Austrian joined United on deadline day and instantly hit the ground running. Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace saw Sabitzer immediately thrust into action.

Since then the player has only grown from strength to strength.

As United threw away a two-goal advantage against Sevilla on Thursday night, Sabitzer grabbed an impressive brace with two scrumptious finishes in the first half.

The 29-year-old recently discussed his future and strongly hinted that his wish is to remain at Old Trafford rather than go back to Germany.

According to Fussball, Bayern are extremely happy with the progress Sabitzer is making at Old Trafford and are now keen to raise their valuation of the loanee.

A while back, The Peoples Person indicated that a figure in the region of €20m would be enough to convince the Bavarian club to part with Sabitzer’s services.

United may need to cough up much more than that.

Fussballtransfers.com says, “Another midfielder has already been brought in, in Konrad Laimer, so Sabitzer is available. The good thing from Bayern’s point of view is that United has no purchase option, so the transfer fee in the summer is freely negotiable.”

“With performances like Thursday evening, Sabitzer drives up his price. A few weeks ago, Bayern were hoping for a transfer fee of at least €20m in the summer. In the meantime, Sabitzer’s value has definitely increased even more.”

“Even if United don’t take him on, the player [Sabitzer] could be lucratively sold elsewhere.”

German football expert Christian Falk agrees. “FC Bayern are happy that their loanee is performing so well at Manchester United given that it will drive up his asking price,” Falk reports for Caughtoffside.com. “Critically, unlike [Ryan] Gravenberch, Sabitzer is for sale! Offers upwards of €20m are welcome in Munich.”