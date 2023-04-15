Brighton’s Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman ruled out of FA Cup clash against Manchester United



Brighton duo Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman will not be available for selection when the Seagulls clash against Manchester United in the FA Cup next weekend.

United will play Brighton at Wembley in the semi-finals of the competition. Whoever wins will face the winners of the Manchester City or Sheffield United semi final.

However, according to Roberto De Zerbi, his side will be without the services of Ferguson and Veltman, who both went off injured as Brighton beat Chelsea by two goals to one today.

Goals from Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso cancelled out an opening goal from Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Ferguson, who is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at the Amex stadium, suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by former United man Welbeck.

Veltman seemed to be struggling with a hamstring problem.

The Brighton boss said, “We are losing too many players. We are playing without (Adam) Lallana, (Jeremy) Sarmiento, (Tariq) Lamptey, now today Veltman and Ferguson.”

“It’s difficult.”

“Ferguson and Veltman can’t play for a minimum couple of weeks.”

United themselves will likely be forced to field a heavily depleted side.

Yesterday, the club confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will not play again this season. Raphael Varane is also facing an uphill battle to feature again in this campaign.

The injury statuses of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are still unclear.

Ten Hag said that Rashford could be back for the Sevilla clash at the earliest. McTominay and Shaw were not spotted at yesterday’s training session.

