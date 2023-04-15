Bruno Fernandes responds to criticism of his on-pitch moaning and arm-waving



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that while he is aware he sometimes goes overboard with his on-pitch antics, such as moaning and waving his arms around, he has never been disrespectful to anyone.

Fernandes has found himself on the end of criticism this season for failing to control his emotions and letting them get the best of him, sometimes at the expense of the team.

After United’s horrible 7-0 defeat at Anfield, Gary Neville and Roy Keane led the charge to lambast Fernandes for his child-like behaviour during the game, which included diving and whining at both the match officials and his teammates.

Sky Sports conducted an exclusive interview with Fernandes and put him to task over this issue.

The playmaker said, “Sometimes I go over the line. I know that. It can happen in the game and it is difficult to control emotions. But I never try to be disrespectful with anyone. We are all competitive and we all want to win.”

“The way I play and feel the game, the passion I feel for it, is how I feel better and how I give the most for my team and to my club.”

Fernandes detailed that this has been his nature since childhood. He noted that it’s all part of his competitive spirit and he is not looking to lose such values.

“If I see someone on the pitch and I’m trying to say something to them, it’s because I believe they can do better. Sometimes I can even be giving credit to them but in the television you can’t see that. You see the waving of the arms, but that doesn’t mean that you’re moaning at someone. It’s sometimes the way you can express yourself on the pitch.”

The United man was probed about Neville’s comments that he asked to be taken off during the Liverpool game. Fernandes was quick to deny that he made such a request.

He fired back that as pundits and TV personalities, the likes of Neville are constrained to say whatever they must, however controversial, so as to remain relevant in their profession.

Fernandes praised his side’s responsiveness this season even after constant setbacks, unlike the last campaign, where the Red Devils would repeatedly collapse after defeats. After the Reds were beaten by Newcastle, they followed up with victories against Brentford and Everton.

The Portuguese remarked, “It’s about sticking to the plan, to ourselves and whatever we have been doing well. That’s what made us come back in all the setbacks in this season. That has made the team stronger.”

“That in the past was a problem: when we had a setback it was difficult to come back from that. Now the team is more prepared to have setbacks, to have moments where things are not going the way we want. But we always know how to give a response.”

Another thing that came to the fore during Fernandes’s interview was the number of games he has played this term across multiple positions.

Fernandes has played on both wings and in the number ten and defensive midfield positions. The 28-year-old stated that he relishes the challenge and is always available to Ten Hag in whatever capacity.

Fernandes expressed his surprise at the number of appearances he has made for United this season – 47 of the team’s 49 matches in all competitions. With a maximum of 16 games left to play this season, he will be required to produce the goods even more.

“I can do it, I’m physically available to do it. I don’t know if I have any secrets – my mother and father will know – but they made myself in a way that I can be available for every game. Hopefully, I will be for the rest of the season.”

The player’s hope is shared by all United fans, now more so with the squad reduced to its bare bones.

