Manchester United consider Benjamin Sesko the perfect Victor Osimhen alternative



Injuries have ravaged the Manchester United squad and it has come at the worst possible time with the side still fighting on all three fronts.

The Red Devils drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal while Brighton are waiting for them at Wembley for the FA Cup semifinal.

Add to this the fight for top four and manager Erik ten Hag is facing sleepless nights trying to figure out how he can overcome these challenges.

Apart from the recent defensive injuries, top scorer Marcus Rashford remains unavailable for a few more games at least while the manager confirmed he cannot put too much load on Anthony Martial.

United have big issues up front

The Frenchman has been instrumental behind three of the four goals the Reds have scored in their last two games and the Dutch boss has admitted that despite Martial’s positive impact, his physical fitness needs to be carefully evaluated.

The failure to properly replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and winter and subsequent loan signing of Wout Weghorst has not worked out, especially in terms of goals.

That is why the 20-time English league champions are hell-bent on securing a top striker capable of firing them back to the top.

Links with Harry Kane of Tottenham and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen refuse to go away but the prices involved and the prospect of having difficult negotiations have forced the club to keep alternatives ready.

Benjamin Sesko has been flying for RB Salzburg and has scored 13 times and provided three assists in 23 league games. That means he is producing a goal contribution every 88 minutes. He also has two strikes in the cup.

The Slovenian is their top-scorer and has scored seven times in the last five games. And according to Fichajes, Ten Hag “likes” Sesko’s qualities a lot.

Sesko is admired by United

“However, in case of not being able to close the arrival of the Nigerian attacker, United have set to work to find a reliable alternative in the transfer market, having found it in the figure of the Slovenian forward of Red Bull Salzburg, Benjamin Sesko.

“Who is on loan to the Austrian team from RB Leipzig, with whom he might not even make his debut due to the interest of the Red Devils in taking over his services.”

The report also interestingly mentioned that Old Trafford would be the ideal destination for Sesko’s development considering Ten Hag’s propensity for blooding youth.

“Manchester United being an ideal destination given the quality of the aforementioned Ten Hag to promote his young talents, something that he has been doing year after year at Ajax in Amsterdam and that he would now seek to repeat at Old Trafford with players like Benjamin Sesko, who could be one of the Premier League bombs in the transfer market.”

