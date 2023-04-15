Real Madrid emerge as new favourites to land Jude Bellingham as player’s transfer wish is made clear



Real Madrid are now leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Manchester United target Jude Bellingham.

This is after Liverpool, who were widely regarded to be the strongest suitors for the Englishman, opted to cool their interest and focus their energy on signing alternative targets.

The Peoples Person mentioned that Erik ten Hag is still keen on Bellingham if a transfer proves feasible.

Ten Hag is of the opinion that Bellingham can create history at United and help restore the club to its former glories.

Paul Scholes recently predicted that while United are still contenders to sign the 19-year-old star, Real Madrid represents a far more realistic destination for the Dortmund star.

This is something German football transfers expert Christian Falk seems to agree with.

As per Falk, there is a strong chance that Bellingham turns his back on the Premier League and makes the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dortmund are working hard to keep Signal Iduna Park’s prized jewel, but they are not in a strong position to negotiate following their Champions League and DFB-Pokal competition exits.

Falk states, “Real Madrid are once again favourites to sign Bellingham. The decision at Real Madrid has been made – they want to sign Bellingham. All key figures for the transfer have already been coordinated internally, and contact with the player and his entourage has intensified.”

“Real has allegedly set €100m as their upper limit for a transfer. The Madrid-based outfit is willing to pay this amount as a fixed sum with achievement-related bonuses added on. The amount and nature of the add-ons will have to be negotiated with BVB.”

“The package would be between €130-150m, meaning that Real would come closer to Dortmund’s valuation than Liverpool.”

Falk details that Madrid’s hand is strengthened by the fact that Bellingham has no interest in joining clubs under the custodianships of sheikhs – alluding to the player’s links to Manchester City.

Going by Bellingham’s stance, joining United could be a problem if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani succeeds in his efforts to buy the club from the Glazers.

Bellingham’s wish is to join a traditional institution with prestige and heritage. However, Pep Guardiola’s powers of persuasion could tilt the balance in favour of United’s city rivals, as perhaps could those of Erik ten Hag should United find themselves in the same situation.

