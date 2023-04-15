Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest have a masterplan to beat Manchester United



Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has indicated that his side has a plan in place to beat Manchester United.

The two teams are set to clash on Sunday. United have already beaten Forest three times this season – once in the Premier League and twice in the Carabao Cup.

However, Forest’s chances this time will be significantly boosted by the prospect of facing an extremely depleted United squad.

The Red Devils lost starting centre-back duo Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to injury on Thursday during a Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla.

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to be fit to face Forest. Erik ten Hag said after the Sevilla match that the earliest Rashford could be back is next week for the second leg against Los Nervionenses.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are facing a race against time to be available for selection.

Despite United’s notable absences, Cooper refused to be drawn into underestimating the 20-time English champions.

He told reporters during his presser, “It’s a squad full of incredible players.”

“Whatever team you play against, you know you’re coming up against a really difficult opponent.”

“With that in mind, we’ve got to back ourselves, believe in the plan we’ve put in place and give everything we can. We need to go in with a real positive mindset and concentration.”

The Welsh coach added, “We’re at home, it’s on a Sunday afternoon, it’ll be a game that the whole world watches and not only do we want to give everything to put on a good performance but give even more to get the right result.”

Forest are winless in their last nine matches but a result against United would do them a world of good as they seek to guarantee safety from relegation.

