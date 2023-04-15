Stoke City boss gives huge injury update on Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe



Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe is stepping up efforts to make a return back to competitive action as he seeks to help Stoke City have a strong end to the Championship season.

Tuanzebe has not featured for Stoke since the international break.

He has played five times for the Potters since joining on loan in January on deadline day in search of first-team minutes after failing to break into Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News recently relayed that the United man is facing a race against time to be fit for Stoke’s clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

Stoke boss Alex Neil called for patience with regards to Tuanzebe, citing the player’s extensive injury record.

Neil remarked, “Axel won’t be far away but again we’ll see how he is this week and make a judgement for the weekend.”

According to the 41-year-old who spoke to reporters during his presser before his side’s clash against West Brom, the United loanee, along with a few other Stoke City stars are working hard to come back.

Neil said, “It’s good news for quite a few, we should hopefully see quite a few before the end of the season and get some minutes into them.”

On Tuanzebe’s progress, he said, “Axel is making good progress. He’s another one we’ll see where he sits and how many games he’s available for – and Emre.”

Last month, The Peoples Person detailed Stoke City’s desire to keep Tuanzebe beyond the end of his loan spell.

Neil rubbished claims that his side have no chance of convincing the Red Devils to part with the services of their academy graduate.

Any decision on the immediate future of Tuanzebe will likely be made in the summer.

