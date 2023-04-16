Aaron Wan-Bissaka extends excellent run of form in superb performance against Nottingham Forest



Manchester United secured all three points in a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to cement their hopes of securing a top four finish.

United’s goals were scored by Antony and Diogo Dalot, whose goal was his first in the Premier League.

In what was a makeshift backline occasioned by an extensive injury list and numerous lay-offs to key players, United were excellent defensively.

With both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out of action, the burden of playing in the left-back position fell on Dalot’s shoulders.

The Red Devils stood firm in the momentary periods of the game when Forest ventured into their territory.

Whenever called upon, the team’s defenders provided an assured response. Central to this was Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 25-year-old produced another solid display and is game-by-game showing why Erik ten Hag and the club should not be too quick to sell him in the summer.

Against Steve Cooper’s men, Wan-Bissaka made one clearance and blocked a similar number of shots.

He made two interceptions and two tackles.

Wan-Bissaka got involved in eight ground duels and won five of them.

He was required to contest one duel in the air and emerged out of it successfully.

The United man registered 100 touches of the ball in an all-action display from him during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

He registered a pass accuracy of 88% and made one key pass.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Wan-Bissaka blocked one shot and completed three of the five dribbles he embarked on during the win. Wan-Bissaka is steadily growing from strength to strength and based on his current form, it’s hard to make a case for selling the star.

