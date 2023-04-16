Antony continues to repay rik ten Hag’s faith against Nottingham Forest



Antony has come in for plenty of criticism during his first season as a Manchester United player, but in his recent performances – in particular today’s against Nottingham Forest – he is starting to show exactly what he is about.

At £85m, the Brazilian was likely always sure to come under fire as he acclimatised to English football.

However he is coming into his own and scoring a crucial opening goal against Steve Cooper’s side at the City Ground was a fine reward for his determination and hard work.

A tap in from a rebound, it was perhaps the last type of goal one might expect from the tricky winger, but it was a show of resolve that gave United the lead at a crucial point in the match.

Antony has been a vital part of the Erik ten Hag machine this season, holding width on the right and providing a reliable out ball for his teammates.

With 82 touches – more than everyone on the pitch bar Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes – he was fantastic at making himself available.

As for reliability, he found a teammate with 85.7% of his passes, demonstrating his ever-excellent ball retention capabilities even under pressure.

Anyone who has seen Antony play will be unsurprised that he fired off six shots over the course of the game, and he was denied a sensational goal by the woodwork at one point.

But it was by no means a selfish performance, with the Brazil star winning the ball back for his team twice and winning a further four duels.

Arguably his most pleasing contribution, however, was his incredible assist.

Antony has spent eight months convincing every defender in the country that he will always go for goal and his masterplan finally came to fruition today.

A brilliant reverse pass into Diogo Dalot made an unlikely scorer of the Portuguese fullback, after Antony’s mazy run freed up space.

Erik ten Hag will certainly be hoping Antony continues his upward trajectory as Man United reach the closing stages of the season.

Antony’s game by numbers vs. Nottingham Forest: 86% pass accuracy

82 touches

45 passes completed

31/36 final third passes completed

2 ball recoveries

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 goal

1 assist Ice-cold. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/qZyVabqv43 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 16, 2023