Besiktas keen to take Wout Weghorst again after his Manchester United loan spell



Turkish club Besiktas are interested in taking Manchester United star Wout Weghorst back when his loan spell expires at the end of the season.

The Burnley loanee cut short his Besiktas loan stay to grab the chance to play for United.

Weghorst arrived at Old Trafford in January and on the balance of things, has struggled to convince that he deserves to stay permanently.

After starting more than 20 games since his arrival, Weghorst has only managed two goals, coming in the Europa League and the EFL Cup.

He is yet to score in the Premier League.

Since his poor display against Newcastle, the 30-year-old lost his place in the starting XI, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial being preferred to lead the attack.

Erik ten Hag however has not fully closed the door to his countryman staying in the ranks. Earlier this month, Ten Hag was asked whether Weghorst has a chance of staying at United before the expiry of his loan terms.

The United boss said, “Of course [there is a chance]. I think he’s doing a lot of elements of football really well. He’s doing a really cool job for us.”

“Pressing. He’s the leader of the process in the pressing. He starts the press. He’s taking over positions, his link-up play, they’re doing really well.”

According to The Sun, the Red Devils are unlikely to keep Weghorst, hence Besiktas’s interest in their former player.

The Sun points out, “Besiktas are lining up a second deal for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst at the end of his surprise loan spell with Manchester United.”

“They [United] are unlikely to try to keep him and Besiktas are among Turkish sides keen. Burnley would prefer a sale but a loan return to Istanbul looks most likely.”

With United on the hunt for a new world-class striker and Ten Hag’s recent confirmation that Anthony Martial will in all probability be here next season, letting Weghorst go seems the most likely decision.

