Bruno Fernandes puts in man-of-the-match performance as Man United overcome Nottingham Forest



Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest by two goals to nil to bypass Newcastle United and move to third in the Premier League.

United’s goalscorers were Antony and Diogo Dalot.

The goalscorers will undoubtedly get the plaudits but the undoubted puppet master in the win was Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese started in a midfield trio also consisting of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who had to be thrust into action after Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury during warmup.

Fernandes registered 96 touches of the ball during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The midfielder completed 57 passes from his playmaker role.

Out of Fernandes’s 57 passes, an astronomic 36 were made into the final third – a progressive juggernaut.

The 28-year-old also made six key passes in what can only be described as an attacking masterclass from him.

The player tried to ping three long balls to his teammates. Each effort was successful. He found his teammates on every single occasion.

Fernandes registered three shots on target. Undoubtedly, the United man will walk away from the game feeling extremely unlucky not to have found the back of the net.

A number of super saves from Forest shot-stopper Keylor Navas denied Fernandes the opportunity to get his name on the score sheet. Two of his shots also hit the woodwork.

The United number eight made an astronomical nine ball recoveries and won three ground duels.

He also completed 100% of his dribbles.

For Erik ten Hag and the team, the huge positive from Fernandes’s display is that he is kicking up a few levels when there is all to fight for at this stage of the season. With many key men out, Fernandes will be required to make valuable contributions.

