Christian Eriksen is fired up for Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Sevilla



Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen produced a top-class performance in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag’s side dominated the game from the very first minute.

Eriksen was a late addition to the starting lineup after Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury during the warmup sessions.

The Danish midfielder gave United much-needed control in the centre of the park.

His passing and creativity opened up plenty of opportunities for United.

In his post-match interview, Eriksen said:

"We want to go for everything." Christian Eriksen outlines what is attainable for Manchester United this season

“Fletch told me, “I think it’s you” and mentally, I was ready to play.”

“We want to go for everything. The league is probably too far, but the rest, we want to compete.”

“We want revenge in Seville on Thursday.”

Eriksen will be eager to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup after missing for months due to injury.

He provides much-needed technical security to United’s midfield that helps them retain the ball.

Ten Hag will now shift his focus onto the UEFA Europa League

After drawing 2-2 at home, United will have to win in Spain in front of a hostile crowd on Thursday.

