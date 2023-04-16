Home » Christian Eriksen is fired up for Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Sevilla

Christian Eriksen is fired up for Manchester United’s Europa League clash against Sevilla

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen produced a top-class performance in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag’s side dominated the game from the very first minute.

Eriksen was a late addition to the starting lineup after Marcel Sabitzer picked up an injury during the warmup sessions.

The Danish midfielder gave United much-needed control in the centre of the park.

His passing and creativity opened up plenty of opportunities for United.

In his post-match interview, Eriksen said:

“Fletch told me, “I think it’s you” and mentally, I was ready to play.”

“We want to go for everything. The league is probably too far, but the rest, we want to compete.”

“We want revenge in Seville on Thursday.”

Eriksen will be eager to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup after missing for months due to injury.

He provides much-needed technical security to United’s midfield that helps them retain the ball.

Ten Hag will now shift his focus onto the UEFA Europa League

After drawing 2-2 at home, United will have to win in Spain in front of a hostile crowd on Thursday.

 

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.

Latest Top Stories...

Steve Cooper blames poor refereeing for 2-0 defeat...

Antony continues to repay rik ten Hag’s faith...

Erik ten Hag must demand more from timid...

Matche report: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Three things we learned from Manchester United’s impressive...

Player ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United