Christian Eriksen shows that he is back against Nottingham Forest



Christian Eriksen put in a performance of the highest quality in Manchester United overcame Nottingham Forest today.

The Denmark international made his first start since suffering a horrific injury against Reading, one that manager Erik ten Hag believed would end the playmaker’s season.

While Eriksen did feature against Sevilla in the last half hour midweek, he was far from his best at Old Trafford.

At the City Ground however, in a match he was not even supposed to start, he was exceptional.

Eriksen was at the heart of everything United did well in possession, registering 80 touches before his withdrawal after 79 minutes.

Reprising his role as the Red Devils’ primary playmaker from deep, the midfielder was responsible with the ball, with an 88.7% passing accuracy.

Despite keeping the ball well under pressure in a difficult away game, he was also an excellent creative force, creating three chances.

Only Bruno Fernandes – who himself was incredible and deserving on the man of the match award – managed to create more, with five.

Erik ten Hag will no doubt be overjoyed with the Dane’s performance, particularly given the difficult fixture schedule facing United at the tail end of the season.

As injuries pile up throughout the squad, having Eriksen back is a huge boost as the team battle to progress in the Europa League and FA Cup, all the while battling to secure automatic qualification for the Champions League via their Premier League finish.

The difference between Man United with and without Eriksen is clear as day.

Ten Hag will certainly be looking to the midfield maestro to build upon this performance as the season draws to a close.

(Stats via SofaScore)