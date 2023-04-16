Confirmed Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Diogo Dalot starts at left back



Diogo Dalot will play left back for Manchester United today as they travel to the Midlands to play Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Although normally a right back, the Portuguese has played more than 20 times on the left flank for former club FC Porto, United and the Portugal national side.

With Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all injured, Erik ten Hag’s back line is much changed, with only Aaron Wan-Bissaka remaining from the side that drew 2-2 with Sevilla on Thursday.

Tyrell Malacia may also be injured or has been dropped after what was a poor performance against the Spaniards.

The familiar faces of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof return at centre back, with David de Gea, as always, in goal.

In midfield, Casemiro is finally back in the Premier League after a four-match ban. He will probably be partnered by Bruno Fernandes, with Marcel Sabitzer in the number 10 role again.

Both Fernandes and Sabitzer were world class on Thursday in those roles, so there would seem no need to fix what isn’t broken.

Jadon Sancho and Antony will once again be on the wings, and Anthony Martial plays up front despite Ten Hag having warned that he might not be risked.

United’s bench gives an indication of just how thin the squad is due to the various injuries being nursed.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is joined by Brandon Williams and Marc Jurado as the only defensive options.

Fred, Christian Eriksen and Zidane Iqbal are midfield options, meaning Scott McTominay has also failed to recover from injury.

Anthony Elanga, Facu Pellistri and Wout Weghorst are the more attacking options named.