David de Gea and Manchester United reach an impasse during contract negotiations



Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is unwilling to accept the level of wage reduction suggested by the club.

The Spaniard has been locked in negotiations with United over a new deal that will extend his stay at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are keen to keep De Gea but on significantly reduced wages.

The player is on a rumoured £375,000 a week and is United’s top earner.

Club chiefs are keen to drive down the wage bill and view De Gea as a possible avenue to help achieve this objective.

According to The Sun, while De Gea’s wish is to still remain in England with United, he has no intention of accepting a £9 million-a-year pay cut.

“He [De Gea] has no plans to run down his contract and leave on a free next year. United want to keep him but their latest offer sits at £200,000 a week – less than fellow 30-somethings Casemiro and Raphael Varane.”

“United are hoping to reach a compromise by loading up on bonuses.”

“But De Gea’s camp feel their man should not be asked to slip too far down the basic salary pecking order.”

The Sun adds that both United and De Gea’s representatives are confident of arriving at an agreement despite the current predicament in negotiations.

An extended three-year stay for the 32-year-old is the most likely outcome.

Even on £200,000 a week, De Gea will be among the five highest-paid shot-stoppers in the world.

On another front, The Sun points out that United’s hopes of permanently signing Marcel Sabiter firmly rest on Bayern Munich’s willingness to lower their £25million asking price.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person relayed that following the Austrian’s recent stellar performances, the Bavarian club is plotting to hike their original price for the loanee.

