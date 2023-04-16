Erik ten Hag lauds Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes for their quick adaptations to new roles



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes for the pair’s seamless transitions into their new roles after Marcel Sabitzer was forced out of action with a groin injury.

Sabitzer was initially named in the starting XI but could not start as he got injured during the warm-up.

In his place, Eriksen was thrust into action with just 15 minutes left until kick-off.

Eriksen and Fernandes, who completed the midfield trio alongside Casemiro, each produced outstanding performances as United beat Nottingham Forest by two goals to nil.

Goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot were enough to guarantee the Red Devils all three points and move to third in the Premier League standings.

Eriksen’s introduction into proceedings saw Fernandes restored to his favoured playmaking role. It seemed the original plan had been to play Fernandes in the pivot next to Casemiro with Sabitzer in the 10.

In the end, the Dane played alongside the Brazilian defensive midfielder with Fernandes ahead of them.

United are yet to lose a game where all three of Fernandes, Eriksen and Casemiro have started together.

United have won 15 games and drawn two.

Ten Hag said after the game, “You know that when you have injuries you have to replace. But I’ve said often, I think we have more than 11 starting players and I think we proved it today. The players on the pitch had a really good performance.”

“He (Eriksen)’s a natural talent. Everything is going so smoothly with him, so many skills, game understanding. He would not have started if Marcel hadn’t dropped out but also when Marcel’s dropping out, we’re really happy with his performances in the last games.”

“When you bring on Christian it’s not a disadvantage for your team and he proved it. Yeah, at the last minute [Bruno Fernandes‘s role changed]. It’s a little bit of a different role but it’s not that huge because we want rotation there, to be fluid and our full-backs play an important role in our game in possession there.”

Ten Hag added, “I think both did very well, they played a very good game.”

