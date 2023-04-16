Erik ten Hag praises Antony’s performance in 2-0 win versus Nottingham Forest



Erik ten Hag praised Antony’s performance in his side’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian registered a goal and an assist, to propel Manchester United back into third place in the Premier League.

Many have criticised Antony for his predictable attacking movement.

The 23 year old has shown a tendency to cut don’t his favoured left foot most of the time.

Ten Hag addressed this issue in his post-match interview:

“I’m very happy with Antony.”

“He can use his right, he has to do it more. He can also go outside.”

‘He is so good on the inside. So I’ve seen, for instance, Arjen Robben a lot. They say he has only one trick, but that one trick was so brilliant no one can stop it.”

The former Ajax winger cost a mammoth €100 million last summer, becoming United’s marquee signing.

Despite some of his inconsistencies, Antony has shown the will and determination to work hard.

He is a fighter and has confidence in his abilities.

Under Ten Hag’s tutelage, he has the potential to become one of Europe’s finest attackers.

