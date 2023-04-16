Liverpool aiming to beat Manchester United to Ryan Gravenberch’s signature



Injuries and suspensions had laid bare Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s problems in picking a solid midfield lineup which was the cause of their defeat at the hands of Newcastle earlier this month.

With the return of Casemiro from suspension and Christian Eriksen from injury, things are at least looking up in that regard but the Dutch boss will be aware of the need to bring in quality backup.

United have long been linked with moves for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund but as of now, those moves seem unlikely to happen.

United need a new midfielder

One name that has popped up recently and picked up a lot of traction is that of Bayern Munich starlet Ryan Gravenberch.

The reason behind all the links was the fact that it was Ten Hag who gave the young Dutch midfielder his debut at Ajax and nurtured him to become one of the world’s most sought-after young talents.

But his move to the Bundesliga has not panned out in the manner he was hoping for with the 20-year-old getting only four starts in all competitions with only one of them coming in the league.

The Netherlands international has spoken out about his situation and how he wants a change soon, whether it be in the form of more minutes or a move away.

United have naturally been linked but The Times have now claimed that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the young midfielder and his price tag makes him a better fit for the club than a move for Bellingham.

“Bellingham is expected to cost in the region of £130 million, which would devour the bulk of Liverpool’s budget. Instead, the club have decided to spend the money on a number of players and try to get business done quickly.

Liverpool already in talks with Gravenberch’s camp

“Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Ryan Gravenberch, the 20-year-old Holland midfielder, as they look to press ahead quickly with plans to rebuild in midfield,” the report added.

According to the article, Gravenberch’s valuation is “about £25 million” which makes it a much more doable deal in terms of finances.

It has been revealed that the Merseyside outfit had sent representatives to Holland on Tuesday for talks with the player’s father, who is also his mentor.

Liverpool could catch United cold if they do not act fast. With his price, Gravenberch represents excellent value for money and he is versatile and can play as a No 6, No 10 as well as No 8, something Ten Hag admires.

