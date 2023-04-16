“Loved up” Marcus Rashford spent big on romantic trip with fiancee to New York



Manchester United star Marcus Rashford forked out £240,000 to hire a Boeing 737 to take his fiancee on a romantic trip to New York a few weeks ago.

Rashford shared pictures of himself and his partner out in New York during the international break.

The United star was forced to withdraw from his national team obligations after picking up a small injury.

The Mirror reports, “The Manchester United hero chartered a Boeing 737 to whisk fiancee Lucia Loi to New York for a romantic break.”

“The plane – which cost £240,000 to hire – normally carries over 125 passengers.”

The Mirror reveals that a source told them, “It was a grand gesture. Marcus is loved up.”

Phil Cardy details that the couple met in Greater Manchester while at school before getting engaged last May.

At the moment, Rashford, who is enjoying a stellar season in a United shirt, is working hard to come back to competitive action.

The Englishman limped off injured during his side’s 2-0 win against Everton after appearing to strain his groin.

As a result, Rashford missed the Red Devils’ mid-week 2-2 Europa League draw against Sevilla.

A rampant United produced a blistering first-half attacking display but crumbled in the second period of the game to give Sevilla an avenue back into the tie.

Manager Erik Ten Hag spoke to reporters after the game and strongly hinted that Rashford could be back in time for the second-leg fixture in Spain on Thursday.

With United’s injury list steadily growing after confirmation that Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane will be laid-off for a significant period, Rashford’s return will be a massive boost for Ten Hag and the team.

