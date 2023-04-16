Manchester United will not pay what Napoli are asking for Victor Osimhen



One of the main things that has held back Manchester United this season has been the absence of a truly world-class striker and manager Erik ten Hag has ideas on how to fix that issue.

Currently, top-scorer Marcus Rashford remains injured and despite his best-ever season, the Mancunian is not the typical No 9 as he excels playing on the wing or as a wide forward.

Anthony Martial is the club’s No 9 but his poor injury-record suggests United will have to look elsewhere in order to find more consistency.

United’s striker hunt

Loan signing Wout Weghorst is unlikely to earn a permanent move on the back of only a couple of goals in a goal-shy loan spell.

The club are said to be lining up a move for either Tottenham Hotspur’s record goal-getter Harry Kane or Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

As per many previous reports, the Nigerian is expected to cost close to €150 million with the runway Serie A leaders adamant about not lowering the price of their talisman.

The 24-year-old is certainly not short of admirers with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Premier League rivals Chelsea and French champions Paris Saint-Germain all interested in his services.

United are in the middle of a takeover and there is also an issue of budgetary concerns after last summer’s splurge and that could go against the Red Devils.

Does this mean a move for Kane will be prioritised?

According to Fichajes, “With what a possible signing within the term of the contract with Naples could amount to a whopping 140 million euros.

“From Old Trafford they do not contemplate that figure and that is why they are already looking at another more accessible route on a financial level.”

His numbers this season have been nothing short of phenomenal, contributing 25 goals and five assists in 30 games across all competitions.

If this report has any truth to it, then United could now focus all their attention towards Kane, who is likely to cost a record sum as well but significantly lower than the price being bandied about for Osimhen.

