Matche report: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United



Manchester United have beaten Forest away 2-0 in the Premier League.

Within 47 seconds United had their first chance, it was a good save by Forest keeper Keylor Navas before Sancho’s follow up was blocked well.

Five minutes later at the other end Taiwo Awoniyi had a shot blocked by Wan-Bissaka.

It was an open game for the first twenty minutes.

Antony had a shot or two but he was off target.

The Forest keeper was called into action again by Fernandes as he struck it well and looked like it was heading for the top corner.

Forest had a penalty shout checked by VAR as it hit Harry Maguire’s arm and went out for a corner, but it wasn’t given luckily for the visitors.

Martial won the ball back in the attacking half, a little one two with Fernandes set the Frenchman up perfectly but his shot was well saved by the keeper. But Antony was there with the follow up to put the Reds ahead.

A defensive error almost gifted Forest an equaliser but luckily Awoniyi’s shot was well over.

At the other end just before half-time Fernandes, unmarked, has a good chance to double United’s lead but his header was wide.

Just after half-time Forest were appealing for another penalty, this time for a Dalot handball, but it was waved away.

Fernandes, who was having a good game along with Eriksen, couldn’t have come any closer to doubling United’s lead. He struck a powerful shot from the left that rattled the cross bar after Navas got a touch on it.

Antony had another chance and though it was curling, it was just wide of the post.

Navas then denied Fernandes again five minutes later, another powerful strike turned behind by the Costa Rican.

Fernandes from a set-piece found Eriksen who was only denied by another fantastic Navas save.

United were dominating possession and had the better chances but Forest weren’t out of this just yet, and a cross in a dangerous area was plucked from the sky by De Gea.

Another set-piece came for United as Neco Williams was booked for pulling Sancho back, but Fernandes couldn’t make it count this time.

It had been a frustrating half for the visitors but they eventually doubled their lead with a lovely through ball from Antony finding Dalot, who smashed it home, he was delighted.

Antony, who had played well, had another curling shot but it was blocked by his own player as Wan-Bissaka ran into it.

It was a strong performance from the Reds who go back above Newcastle.

Team: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, Eriksen (Fred 79), Casemiro, Antony, Sancho, Martial (Weghorst 72)

