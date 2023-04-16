Player ratings: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 6 – Wasn’t too involved. Distribution was mixed – some good and some bad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Steady.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – Started the game badly with a rugby tackle that got him booked. Looked shaky and didn’t inspire confidence.

Victor Lindelof 7 – Did pretty well. Some great interceptions and forward runs, especially in the second half.

Diogo Dalot 8 – Fantastic goal and did a good job generally in the unfamiliar position. Got forward a lot and didn’t let much past him defensively.

Casemiro 5.5 – Not awful, but poor by his standards. Quite a few wayward passes.

Christian Eriksen 7.5 – Rushed back after the injury to Sabitzer in the warm up, he was one of United’s best players, calm under pressure, great distribution and put in a defensive stint, too.

Antony 8 – Scored the goal and got a great assist with the sublime through-ball for Dalot. Looked dangerous when running at his defender. Needs to release it quicker if he is going to be effective in the counter-attack.

Bruno Fernandes 9 – As always, some really sloppy and wasteful passes completely outweighed by the genius. Superb shot brilliantly saved by Navas, great corners and set pieces and was the creative and energetic spark of everything United did.

Jadon Sancho 5.5 – Another pretty poor performance from Sancho. Better in the second half. Lovely disguised back flick early in the second.

Anthony Martial 5 – Got the assist from a blocked shot, but this wasn’t an example of Martial at his best. Should have scored the header just before being subbed.

Substitutes:

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Did what he does well, well.

Fred 6 – Didn’t have much effect on the game.