Roy Keane lauds Bruno Fernandes for his world class display against Nottingham Forest



Roy Keane couldn’t stop praising Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes after yet another stellar performance.

The Portuguese was at his imperious best, being a constant threat in attack.

Bruno’s passing and decision-making today was on point.

He could have scored an exceptional goal if it wasn’t for the brilliance of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

With Casemiro and Eriksen behind him, Bruno had the freedom to occupy dangerous positions in and around the opposition box.

He was awarded the Man of the Match award for his incredible display. Since his debut for United in January 2020, he has won 33 of such awards, the highest in the Premier League.

🚨🤯 No player in the Premier League has won the Man of the Match award more than Bruno Fernandes since his debut in February 2020 (33).@FernandesZone pic.twitter.com/kc69NQsOuA — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) April 16, 2023

Keane went on to praise the Portuguese midfielder in his post-match analysis with Sky Sports

“I really think Bruno is a brilliant player, he’s a striker’s dream. Not many people can play the passes he does.”

“It was very, very comfortable for United today.”

“We said Forest were very open and they are obviously struggling confidence-wise.”

“They lacked that little bit of quality, and United should have scored more goals and would have but for the goalkeeper for Forest, who was outstanding.”

United now turn their focus to Thursday night’s crucial Europa League match v Sevilla.

