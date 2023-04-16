Sarina, are you watching? Katie Zelem shines in semi-final victory

Katie Zelem has been on the fringe of the England squad for much of Sarina Wiegman’s tenure.

She was called up to the provisional squad of the European Championships but was one of five players to be cut for the final squad.

In the latest selection for the women’s Finalissima against Brazil and the friendly vs Australia, Zelem wasn’t called up at all, meaning if she wants to feature in Wiegman’s World Cup squad she needs to shine at club level from now until the end of the season.

Manchester United’s captain certainly did just that in yesterday’s thrilling semi-final victory over Brighton, and although she didn’t get on the score sheet herself, she was an integral part of United’s final two goals, getting the assists.

At 1-0 down just before the second half began, she was spotted giving an animated talk to the rest of the team, with Galton seemingly arguing back but whatever Skinner had said in the dressing room and whatever Zelem said out on the field seemed to do the trick.

48 seconds into the second half and Galton equalised for the Reds after a brilliant run from Batlle who delivered a lovely ball into the box for Galton to turn past Williams.

In almost every duel Zelem found herself in after that, she came out on top.

She worked hard to be the first to sloppy passes from Brighton and was the one who won it back for United’s second goal of the game as Galton was dispossessed.

She anticipated the run of Russo who took a touch before smashing it into the top corner as she was falling to the floor.

Captain Katie delivered a number of juicy set-pieces that threatened the Brighton goal. A free kick delivered with precision in the 74th minute found the head of the unmarked Turner at the back post but the defender didn’t quite get enough power on it and it was a comfortable catch for the keeper.

A mistake at the back led to Brighton levelling the scores and it looked like it was heading to extra time.

Enter Rachel Williams. In the 88th minute, Thomas won the ball back close to the box that Brighton were attacking, Zelem took it from her feet and ran the full length of the pitch before again anticipating the run from Williams who again took a touch before smashing it low past the Seagulls’ keeper.

The captain showed great vision with her passing and awareness of her teammates throughout the game which ultimately helped them to a well fought victory.

Zelem had a strong season last year at club level too. She scored seven goals in all competitions (five in the WSL), and got five WSL assists. Only Arsenal’s Beth Mead created more chances in the league than Zelem – 43 in 22 games to Mead’s 64.

She scored three goals direct from corners in a run of just two games, something boss Marc Skinner referred to as the ‘genius of Katie’ – the vision to see it and the ability to put the ball wherever she wants to.

With United through to their first ever final and currently sitting top of the WSL, Zelem’s assured presence on the field for the Reds and consistent performances have surely solidified a place in the Lionesses squad for the World Cup.

The recent disappointment of not being included has only encouraged Zelem to up her game and long may she continue this fine form for the club.

A performance like that from her in the final could be the difference for the Reds and for her international future.