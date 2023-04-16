Steve Cooper blames poor refereeing for 2-0 defeat to Manchester United



Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper was unhappy at the refereeing in his side’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

The Red Devils thumped Forest at their ground, winning by a comfortable margin.

Goals from Antony and Diogo Dalot sealed all three points for United, who climbed up to third in the Premier League table.

Forest find themselves stuck in a relegation spot after yet another disappointing result.

United outclassed the hosts in all departments of the game and could have scored two or three more goals.

Cooper was fuming that Harry Maguire was not shown a red card.

The 30 year old was booked in the opening five minutes but managed to survive the game without a suspension.

In his post-match interview, Cooper stated:

🗣 "The referee should see it but I understand why he hasn't. But why VAR hasn't is not right." Steve Cooper believes his side should have been awarded a penalty pic.twitter.com/waI378N1jn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 16, 2023

“Harry Maguire‘s was a definitely penalty (for handball).”

“Then a second yellow card and red. A terrible decision.”

Despite suffering from a long injury list, United have done well to come away with a win at a challenging venue.

They will now be eager to perform similarly against Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinal.

