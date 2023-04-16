Tony Mowbray gives Manchester United crucial warning over Amad Diallo’s future



Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has warned Manchester United that if they cannot guarantee Amad Diallo regular playing time with the senior team next season, they should look to loan him out again.

Mowbray warned that Diallo is too special to be a secondary player and that if his future does not materialize at Old Trafford, the Ivorian is destined for a big-money transfer to Spain.

Mowbray was speaking after Sunderland’s incredible comeback against Birmingham City on Saturday.

It was Diallo’s goal 15 minutes before the final whistle that gave the Black Cats the lead and effectively downed John Eustace’s side.

Diallo received a superb diagonal cross-ball from Jack Clarke before embarking on a brilliant run inside Birmingham territory. A drop of the shoulder saw him take out Hannibal Mejbri and another defender before curling the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Mowbray said, “I don’t really know Amad intimately to know what drives him.”

“He loves football, he wants to play, so what do you do if you’re at Manchester United? Are you happy just to be a Manchester United player and play six sub appearances and two starts over a season of 60 games, or do you want to go and play?”

“So do they sell him? And if they do they’ll want to recruit [stet] their money which was reputedly €40m or whatever it was. The reality is he won’t be coming here unless they think he is going to be one hell of a player but he needs another year out, he enjoys Sunderland so he can go and keep playing for them.”

“That would be the ideal scenario for us. Pretty unlikely but you never know. If they see him as someone they genuinely feel can play for their first team then they need to keep him on board.”

Mowbray finished off by remarking, “I would suggest they’ll try another level. You would think he’ll go to the Premier League or go back to Italy. My gut feeling for Amad is if he doesn’t stay at Manchester United he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team really.”

Mowbray’s comments come amidst strong indications that Diallo will be given a chance to impress Erik ten Hag and stake a claim in the first team.

The likes of Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri will be loaned out, giving Diallo sufficient room to establish himself at the Theatre of Dreams.

