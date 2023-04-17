Alejandro Garnacho back wearing boots, could be back for season finale



Manchester United under Erik ten Hag are a different beast unlike the fragile teams of seasons gone by. Considering the injury list, it has been remarkable to see the team still grafting away and getting results.

Currently, the Red Devils are without their top scorer, their first-choice centre-back pairing, both their left-backs, their most in-form winger and midfielder as well as quite a few backup options.

But the Dutch boss has refused to use that as an excuse and the Reds, who are currently third in the Premier League table, have built up a six-point gap over Tottenham in fifth-place while having a game in hand.

Huge injury crisis at United

Champions League football is beckoning as is the chance to add to the Carabao Cup triumph. United are still to play their Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Sevilla and the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton.

This week could prove to be a pivotal moment in Ten Hag’s debut season in England and he could be greeted with great news from the doctors at Carrington.

Alejandro Garnacho, his go-to left winger, who was injured in the Southampton game last month and has not been seen since.

United have missed the academy graduate with nine goal contributions big time. Jadon Sancho, who is currently playing out wide, is not as fearless as the 18-year-old and has hesitated when presented the chance to shoot.

The United boss has been full of praise for the youngster and termed him “fearless” for the impact he has had during the biggest of games and the club are still locked in talks regarding a contract extension.

Garnacho nearing return to action

The Argentine posted a picture of him wearing football boots on his Instagram which means he is back out on the grass with light walking and jogging exercise.

It is a great sign and could mean the fans could yet see the 18-year-old in action during the season finale.

Ten Hag had admitted earlier this month that he was optimistic the Argentine would return before the end of the season and it seems to be coming true.

The manager will no doubt be asked about the injury progress of all his sidelined stars and a clearer picture will emerge this week regarding his timeline.

