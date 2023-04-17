Anthony Martial needs to do a lot more if Manchester United are to continue Cup runs



The main thing that has cost Manchester United this season has been the lack of a clinical striker with the team often creating many opportunities but failing to score.

Sunday was yet another example of the team dominating and creating loads of chances but in the end, they were made to huff and puff by Nottingham Forest before eventually securing a 2-0 victory.

Manager Erik ten Hag has had sleepless nights trying to figure out the best way to deal with the loss of his team’s top-scorer Marcus Rashford.

Martial lacked killer-instinct against Forest

With the return from injury of Anthony Martial, the manager has kept sending out feelers via the media about how happy he is with the Frenchman in a bid to help him gain confidence.

He started off in scorching fashion against Everton by scoring after coming on as a substitute while he got an assist during the Europe League first leg against Sevilla.

It was his shot against Forest that was bundled home by Antony but generally with the team and manager counting on him, he looked lethargic and generally not the type of striker Ten Hag is targeting in the summer window.

The France international had 39 touches of the ball in 72 minutes and attempted 22 passes with 18 of them finding their desired target.

He kept trying to drop deep to link up play but that left the attack isolated and many a times he refused to gamble inside the box from cutbacks with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho‘s inviting balls finding no one to tap them home.

He had a great chance to score from an inviting Christian Eriksen cross but failed to hit the target.

This has always been the problem with Martial. He is not your typical No 9 but he is not fast enough to be a winger anymore either. He needs to be more proactive inside the box.

In Rashford’s absence, ETH should demand more from Martial

The 27-year-old won only two out of his seven ground duels and lost possession nine times in total.

It is clear to see what sort of striker Ten Hag wants at the club next season and on current evidence, Martial is simply not doing enough at the moment.

With the injury crisis that has enveloped the club, Ten Hag knows he needs Martial more than ever and hence there has been no criticism of the Frenchman.

United still have a shot at claiming the Europa League and the FA Cup and even if Rashford returns from injury, Martial will be required to step up as he is the most clinical finisher the club currently have.

But this is his final chance to secure a new deal at the club or he will be cut aside by the Dutchman. Martial must do more to show why the fans and the club have trusted him for so long.

