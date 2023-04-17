Aston Villa in pole position to beat Manchester United to Denzel Dumfries’ signature



Manchester United’s right-back issue is a strange one to judge considering the displays being put in by both candidates.

In the beginning of the season, it was clear that manager Erik ten Hag had found his de-facto full-back in Diogo Dalot, who played in all but one game prior to the World Cup.

But since the Qatar showpiece where he got injured, previous incumbent Aaron Wan-Bissaka came into his own and the manager has played him in the biggest games.

United’s search for a new RB

But as reported by The Peoples Person, Ten Hag is open to offloading the former Crystal Palace star and has instead asked the club to agree a new deal with the Portuguese.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of right-backs with recent reports suggesting that Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is the favourite to land up at Old Trafford.

Last summer and in January, the 20-time English league champions were extensively linked with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries but now it seems his eventual destination is somewhere else.

The Dutch full-back has played 38 times this season and contributed two goals and six assists and has mostly played further up the pitch this season.

Inter are open to selling the 26-year-old and it seemed the race was initially between Chelsea and the Reds. But Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa seem to have stolen a march on their rivals.

Villa in for Dumfries

Unai Emery has zeroed in on Dumfries as the perfect attacking full-back he needs as his side look set to play in Europe next season.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercato, “The initial tepid interests of Chelsea and Manchester United have slipped away, in the Premier League he would have received concrete interest from of Aston Villa.

“Unai Emery has only Matty Cash in the role and with the injury of the Pole he is forced to deploy Ashley Young on the right. That’s why he wants a player in the summer and the name of Dumfries is one of those held most in consideration in Birmingham.”

United fans will not be too disappointed if Dumfries moves elsewhere as both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka have proven they can handle the position and there are other priority areas which need strengthening first.

