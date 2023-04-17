Erik ten Hag provides update on Marcel Sabitzer’s latest injury



Erik ten Hag has provided an update on Marcel Sabitzer’s injury after he pulled up in the warm up vs. Nottingham Forest.

Despite being announced in the starting eleven, the Austrian midfielder didn’t make it onto the field of play after suffering an injury before the match.

Instead, Christian Eriksen started for the first time since his injury lay-off.

The news of a fresh injury within the squad is surely a worry for manager Erik ten Hag, who has nearly a full starting eleven of players injured.

With the latter stages of the season well underway and Man United being in all competitions that they can be, it’s going to be a real fight to win another trophy this season.

Top four might also be a struggle during the closing weeks of the season unless teams around them continue to drop points.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag has confirmed that United must wait for a diagnosis of the injury Sabitzer suffered yesterday.

“He had a problem in the warm-up,” the manager told MUTV.

“We didn’t take the risk because we already have some injuries, so we have to find out tomorrow [Monday].”

“Hopefully it’s not a big injury. We chose not to go into the game with risk.”

“[That’s because] you have to take him off really quick and we might make the injury worse.”

Man United fans will be hoping that the Austrian midfielder will be fit to play a part in the rest of the season.

He has been in form lately reverting to the central attacking midfielder role and scoring two goals against Sevilla last week.

Sabitzer’s important contributions have been required ever since the injury to Eriksen earlier on in the season.

A further update could be provided today after assessment at Carrington on the injury.

