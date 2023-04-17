Four Manchester United stars nominated for Premier League Team of the Season



Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have been nominated for the Premier League Team of the Season.

The four United stars join their fellow Premier League colleagues who are all currently enjoying excellent seasons with their respective clubs.

Rashford joins a nominated pool of attackers consisting of the likes of Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Mohammed Salah and Jack Grealish just to mention a few of them.

Casemiro has been named in a star-studded midfield alongside players such as Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Kaoru Mitoma, Martin Odegaard, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bruno Guimaraes and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Bruno Guimaraes, Alexis Mac Allister, James Maddison, Solly March and Palhinha round off the midfield nominees.

Like Casemiro who joined last summer, Martinez who joined in the summer is in line to form the Team of the Season’s backline.

Martinez’s defensive partner, Shaw, has the opportunity to partner the Argentine when the final XI is revealed.

The nominations of Rashford, Casemiro, Martinez and Shaw are reflective of their significant contributions to United this term.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Casemiro and Martinez have completely transformed the team’s defensive fortunes. The duo are a crucial part of United’s spine.

Casemiro recently returned to competitive Premier League action in the 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest after serving a four-match domestic ban after being given his marching orders during the Southampton game just before the international break.

United confirmed in a statement that Martinez’s season ended after picking up an injury during the first-leg Europa League clash vs. Sevilla.

Shaw and Rashford are also facing a race against time to be fit enough for the return fixture in Spain on Thursday.

The English pair missed the win at the City Ground on Sunday.

