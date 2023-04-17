Gary Neville accuses Bruno Fernandes of “over the top” behaviour

Ex-Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has once again criticised Bruno Fernandes‘ actions. This time it was in response to the Portuguese player’s attempt to defend his behaviour in games past.

Fernandes bore the brunt of criticism for his petulance during United’s 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool last month. The United midfielder was seen throwing a strop with arms waved in frustration at his teammates. This was compounded by the pushing of a linesman toward the end of the game.

Fernandes comes to his own defense

Recently, Fernandes explained his actions asserting that he never disrespects his fellow players (via Mail Online). He insisted that his gestures were misunderstood and spoke out at pundits.

Fernandes told Sky Sports, “I never try to be disrespectful with anyone. 75,000 in Old Trafford, you have to make gestures with your hand.”

“We know pundits have to say things. It’s about my teammates being happy; when they are not, I want them to tell me.”

Addressing concerns raised about his antics during the 7-0 battering at Anfield, Fernandes said:

“Most of the things that were said after that game were complete lies. People said because I raised my arms, they supposed I said something that I didn’t say.

“The pundits want always to say something bad; they want to get credit and attention from the people outside.”

Neville doubles down

Neville stuck to his guns when asked about his thoughts on Fernandes’ comments. He went on to say that he was not alone in his concerns about the Portuguese’s antics.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said, “I don’t talk to any United fan that likes the way Fernandes behaves, particularly when the team are losing when he throws his arms around.

“As a football player, he’s been fantastic for United, his goals and assists. He says he doesn’t cause a problem when he throws his arms around; he does.

“I played with Roy, who would hand out the odd rollicking. The last few years there’s been players at United tutting which I think is a different type of criticism; it doesn’t help young players.”

Neville recalled harbouring similar feelings about another Portuguese player who recently exited the club.

“I called it out when Cristiano was doing it a couple of years ago; I don’t like it. Direct criticism is fine. He is passionate; he is emotional; he gets involved with the referee. I’ve got no problem with that.

“Every United man I speak to feels the same thing; sometimes he goes over the top.”

Despite drawing so much negative attention at Anfield, boss Erik ten Hag supports Fernandes. Since then, he has proved central to United’s continued resurgence.

After teammate Marcus Rashford, Fernandes is the top scorer in all competitions for United. The 28-year-old Portuguese put on a brilliant display in United’s triumph over Nottingham Forest over the weekend.