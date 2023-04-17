Glazers growing increasingly confident of remaining as Manchester United owners



Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family are growing confident of their aim to remain as primary administrators of the 20-time English champions even as the sale of the club enters its final stretch.

The Peoples Person reported that prospective buyers have a deadline of until the end of the month to table their third and final proposals for purchasing United.

Both Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani are expected to submit their bids for a full takeover of the club.

Raine Group, the merchant bank acting on behalf of the Glazers are also considering minority investments from the likes of Elliot Investment Management, Ares Management and Corporation, and Sixth Street Partners.

It was relayed over the weekend that The Carlyle Group is also in the running to acquire a minority stake in United.

It is thought that such an arrangement would allow the Glazers to retain control while securing the necessary funding to oversee the re-development of Old Trafford amongst other things.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden reports, “Joel and Avram Glazer are increasingly confident of securing the outside investment that will enable them to remain as Manchester United owners and potentially double the value of the club over the next decade, a source has told ESPN.

“A source familiar with the situation has told ESPN that brothers Joel and Avram — United’s co-chairmen — favour new investment that will enable them to remain in charge at Old Trafford, with siblings and fellow directors Kevin, Bryan and Edward Glazer and Darcie Glazer Kassewitz offloading their stakes in the club.

“Despite the confirmed bids from Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe, via his INEOS group, the source told ESPN that Joel and Avram Glazer believe that the potential for organic growth over the years ahead could make United worth at least £10 billion ($12.4 bn).”

Ogden adds that the current parasitic United custodians are especially optimistic about areas of growth including broadcast revenue, streaming opportunities and a possible restructuring of club football.

There is a view that with investment on and off the pitch, United can grow even more exponentially and make more money than it already does.

For United fans, saying a scenario in which the Glazers remain in place is unfathomable would be an understatement. They are deeply unpopular and extremely resented across the fanbase. The next few weeks are shaping up to be crucial.

