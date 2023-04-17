‘Incredible’ Matheus Nunes a target for Manchester United



Manchester United are in the market for a new centra midfielder this summer and have turned their attention to Matheus Nunes of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That is according to Football Insider, who claim that Liverpool, Newcastle United, and FC Barcelona are all keeping tabs on the Portugal star’s situation.

Nunes only moved to Wolves last summer but could be set for a move, with the West Country club struggling to meet their objectives this season.

That is in spite of Nunes’ impressive performances throughout the campaign.

The midfielder has impressed with his dynamism and all-action style for Wolves, taking his renowned dribbling ability and energy to the Premier League.

Nunes ranks in the top 7% of all midfielders in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ leagues this season for successful takeons per 90 minutes.

That is a skill that will no doubt be of interest to Erik ten Hag, who spent the entirety of last summer pushing United to sign Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag wants his team to be able to progress the ball through the midfield in various ways, and while new signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been reliable ball progressors via their passing, a line-breaking dribbler is missing from his midfield toolkit.

Nunes could well provide just that, and his versatility would also be a benefit to Man United.

The Wolves man is comfortable playing in a variety of midfield roles – be it as a ten, a deeper midfielder, or even off the left wing.

With a reported price tag of around £50m, the 24-year-old could prove a more attainable target than many of the other midfield targets on Ten Hag’s wish list.

Time will tell whether Matheus Nunes end up at Old Trafford next season. If he does, he will find an immediate ally in Bruno Fernandes, who has previously hailed his compatriot as ‘incredible’ having played with him at Sporting Lisbon.