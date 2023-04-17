Jude Bellingham could stay at Borussia Dortmund until the end of next season



Manchester United target Jude Bellingham could stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond this season.

It has been widely speculated that the England international will leave Germany for a big fee in the summer.

It has been a standout campaign for the young midfielder, who has already featured in a World Cup.

At club level, he has also featured as the captain of his side showing real leadership on and off the pitch in recent months.

It was widely speculated that he could join Liverpool after being a fan of Steven Gerrard growing up.

The Premier League side were seen as the favourites to sign Bellingham but recently dropped out of the transfer race.

This is said to be because they don’t want to blow their transfer money on one target and without Champions League football, it might be a bit harder to convince the player to join.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are now seen as the standout candidates, but United and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen.

According to The Times, Bellingham could stay in Germany for another season after a brilliant campaign with Dortmund.

While his side got off to a bad start, they currently find themselves in second place in the Bundesliga and could secure Champions League football.

Bellingham has no buy-out clause in his contract and his next club will be totally up to him after reports his family have been behind every move taken so far.

However, the outlet states that “he would rather stay at Dortmund and reassess in 2024 than be pushed towards a move that’s not absolutely right for him.”

United have been interested in the young international since his days at Birmingham City.

Bellingham visited Carrington and was given the grand tour by Sir Alex Ferguson, but ended up picking Dortmund that summer.

United should secure Champions League football for next season, which will help convince some players to join them. However, they are yet to hold concrete interest in any potential target, with Ten Hag fully focused on trying to secure another trophy.

With Liverpool pulling out of the race, Premier League teams will no doubt raise their interest in Bellingham this summer.

