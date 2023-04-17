Man United target Alexis Mac Allister “100% guaranteed” of summer move



Fabrizio Romano has provided a huge update on Manchester United and Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder has been a subject of intense transfer speculation in recent months, with the World Cup winner catching the eye of England’s top teams.

And Romano reports that the situation is set to move quickly, with an early summer move already in the pipeline.

The reliable journalist even goes as far as to say that Mac Allister is certain that he will be leaving Brighton in the upcoming transfer window.

And both United and Liverpool will soon be in discussions with the Argentine’s representatives, as the two giants of English football wrangle for his signature.

“Understand Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider summer move as 100% guaranteed,” Romano tweeted this morning.

“The expectation is for an early transfer. Alexis will give his best for Brighton until June. Liverpool and Man United will discuss with player side soon.”

Mac Allister has two years remaining on his current contract, with Brighton also having an option for a further year.

Given The Seagulls’ recent history in the transfer market, they are unlikely to allow the player to leave without substantial compensation.

And while the player is perfectly capable of operating deeper in midfield, Mac Allister is at his best as an industrious number ten – a position in which the Red Devils are well staffed.

Should Brighton’s demands be anywhere near the prices mooted for his teammate Moises Caicedo, this does not seem like a race United are likely to stay in for any great length of time.

But with the player seeing a move as “guaranteed” that could all change in the next couple of months.