Manchester United confirm Cup final kick-off

More details for the women’s FA Cup final have emerged with Manchester United issuing ticketing information via email this afternoon.

It was announced via the Wembley website earlier today that all neutral tickets had now sold out.

65,000 tickets have been sold so far before the clubs allocation has gone on sale.

Both United and Chelsea have received an allocation of just over 8000 which will go on sale on Wednesday.

Tickets will be priced at £30, £25 and £15 for adults, £5 for under-16s and £10 for over-65s, and will first go on sale to 2022/23 and 2023/24 United Women Season Ticket holders at 12:00 BST on Wednesday (19 April).

From 12:00 BST on Friday (21 April), the window will open for 2022/23 Men’s Season Ticket holders & Executive Club Members, and 2022/23 and 2023/24 Official Members to purchase.

Disabled supporters can buy in their designated window by calling 0161 524 0211.

The final will take place on May 14th with kick-off being confirmed this afternoon as 14.30.

The clubs initial allocation will be situated in the east side of the stadium – the same end that we were given for February’s Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

United won their semi-final in a nail-biting 3-2 thriller against Brighton before Chelsea knocked Aston Villa out of the competition with a 1-0 victory.

For those who can’t be present at the final, it will be televised on BBC One.

United have three games in the WSL before that cup final clash though as they take on Arsenal at home on Wednesday before traveling to Aston Villa at the end of April, kicking off May by hosting Spurs.