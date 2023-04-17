Manchester United to retrospective award 20 players with winners’ medals



Ian McShane is set to receive a medal from Manchester United for his father’s championship win 71 years ago.

The Hollywood actor, famed for big screen roles in Pirates of the Caribbean, John Wick, Shrek, and Captain Hook, as well as TV series such as Deadwood and American Gods, is the son of Harry McShane.

McShane the elder made 12 appearances during United’s 1952 league-winning campaign, falling two games short of the required 14 matches at the time.

He therefore missed out of his medal in cruel fashion, despite having scored an important winning goal in the Manchester derby that season.

The 14-match rule has since been changed and clubs are now able to apply to retrospectively award medals to participants in title-winning squads, so long as they played in five matches or more.

Since Harry McShane sadly passed away in 2012 at the age of 92, his son will instead collect the medal.

According to The Mirror, Ian McShane is a huge Manchester United fan and will be overjoyed to collect his father’s medal.

Better still, the club are planning to stage an award ceremony ahead of a Premier League match at Old Trafford next season.

The ceremony will see the retrospective awards handed out in front of 75,000 fans.

Such a move will ensure that those receiving the medals will get the reception they deserve.

Unfortunately only eight of the twenty to be honoured are still alive to collect the award but, as with McShane, these awards will be collected by family members.

Along with Harry McShane, Jack Crompton, Frank Clempson. Fred Goodwin, Albert Scanlon, Geoff Bent, Colin Webster, David Sadler, Maurice Setters, Shay Brennan, John Connolly, David Gaskell, Jimmy Ryan, Tony Young, Jim Holton, Steve James, Arnie Sidebottom, Steve Coppell, Mick Martin, and Ron Davies, are all in line for medals.