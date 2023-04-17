Phil Jones: Manchester United’s forgotten man



As Manchester United’s defensive injury crisis worsened with news of Tyrell Malacia’s injury yesterday, and with Harry Maguire suspended for the upcoming FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion, memorious fans have been pondering one question.

What is going on with Phil Jones?

Were the player fit and registered for United’s Premier League squad, he may have made the bench against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

But, as pointed out by Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Jones has never once been in contention under Erik ten Hag.

This season has been a continuation of the England-capped player’s abhorrent luck, with the 31-year-old having suffered an injury setback on day one of preseason.

That was after spending his holidays engaged in physical preparation as he looked to get himself into peak condition ahead of the new manager’s arrival.

A relapse of his recurrent knee issue led to deep frustrations and “serious distress” for Jones, who has spent years visiting specialists and undergoing procedures in a bid to resurrect his top-level career.

Unfortunately, the defender has not completed a single training session all season after the setback.

That is the main reason he has not been registered for either United’s Premier League or Europa League squad and, while that would not necessarily preclude him from an FA Cup appearance, his fitness level certainly do.

It has been a horrific few years for Phil Jones, who has suffered constant disappointment in his bid to get back to his best.

And for the club, the situation is emblematic of some of the appalling mismanagement of player contracts under Edward Woodward’s tenure.

Jones’ last contract extension came in February 2019, during a season in which he ended up playing under 1500 minutes of football in all competitions.

He has played 501 minutes since, while earning a reported weekly wage of £110,000.

The situation is, perhaps mercifully, coming to an end this summer, with Jones’ contract set to expire and Manchester United “not expected” to make any attempt to keep him on.