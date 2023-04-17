Ryan Gravenberch: Bayern Munich will not listen to offers for Erik ten Hag target



Manchester United are set to experience a significant obstacle in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Peoples Person relayed that Gravenberch is a target for the Red Devils. Liverpool and Arsenal are also hot on the trail of the Dutchman.

Liverpool are said to have already made the first move to sign Gravenberch. Representatives from the Merseyside club were in Holland on Tuesday to hold transfer talks with the player’s father, who is also his mentor.

United’s links to Gravenberch come amidst the player’s increasing frustrations with his situation at the Allianz Arena.

Since making the blockbuster move from Ajax to the Bundesliga last season, Gravenberch has mainly had to contend with a secondary role at the Bavarian club.

The 20-year-old has only managed four starts in all competitions, with only one coming in the league.

Naturally, the fact that Erik ten Hag handed Gravenberch his debut at Ajax and nurtured the player to become one of the most sought-after talents in Europe means that a possible re-union has been mooted.

However, as per the reliable Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are not keen to part with Gravenberch just yet and there is a belief that he can still come good.

Plettenberg says, “Yes, he’s unhappy with his situation and Arsenal and Liverpool are in [the race for his signature]”

” But the player is definitely not for sale in summer – the bosses and Tuchel confirmed again.”

“They all believe in him. Bayern won’t listen to offers.”

News @RGravenberch: Yes, he’s unhappy with his situation and Arsenal and Liverpool are in. But the player is definitely NOT for sale in summer – for the bosses and for Tuchel confirmed again. They all believe in him. Bayern won’t listen to offers. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/yGDu2hjzlc — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 17, 2023

A strong indication that Plettenberg’s should be taken seriously by United is that Gravenberch’s official Twitter handle liked the journalist’s report – something Plettenberg shared along with the caption, “Your time will come, Gravenberch! Stay cool and relaxed.”

👀😀Your time will come, @RGravenberch! Stay cool and relaxed 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/jRIckdptOx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 17, 2023

It seems that United may be forced to look elsewhere as they step up their pursuit of a midfield recruit.

