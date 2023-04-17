Three Manchester United players named in Team of the Week



Three Manchester United players feature in BBC Sport’s team of the weekd, with the Red Devils having impressed in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Bruno Fernandes was a dead cert to be included having but on a masterclass back in his usual number ten role.

Described as the “standout player” by Garth Crooks, the Portugal star was at the heart of everything United did well on Sunday and bagged an assist in the process.

Also included was his international teammate Diogo Dalot, who was forced to play at left back after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia left the Red Devils threadbare at the back.

Dalot was exceptional on his weaker side, using his wrong footedness to brilliant effect cutting in off the flank and supporting his midfielders.

For his goal, he began the move as Man United’s deepest player, before underlapping into the middle and then bursting beyond the Forest backline to latch onto Antony’s through pass.

There is every chance Erik ten Hag fields him at left back again in the coming weeks, with the player showing every capability to excel in the role.

The third player named in BBC Sport’s team of the week was – surprisingly – David de Gea.

Crooks notes that the most difficult task often facing goalkeepers is making a save after having nothing to do.

On this occasion, that save never came, with Nottingham Forest failing to register a single shot on target.

The Spaniard is now in the lead in the race for the golden glove after securing his 14th clean sheet of the season, although Keylor Navas in the opposing net might feel hard done by, given it was his heroics yesterday that kept the scoreline respectable.

In United colours, Christian Eriksen would surely have been worth a mention, having returned to the first team with tremendous style having not even expecting to start.

The other players included were John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Julian Eciso, Harry Wilson, Eberechi Eze, Dominic Solanka, Erling Haaland, and Ollie Watwins.