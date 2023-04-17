Victor Osimhen: Manchester United target doubles down on wish to remain at Napoli



Manchester United target Victor Osimhen has once again reiterated his love for Napoli and the city of Naples as well as his wish to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Osimhen is reportedly one of Erik ten Hag’s primary targets as the Dutchman plots the recruitment of a world-class striker to bolster his attacking options.

Alongside Osimhen, the other player high on Ten Hag’s wishlist is Harry Kane.

Last month, The Peoples Person detailed Osimhen’s interview in which the Nigerian superstar spoke at great length about his desire to continue with Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Osimhen is currently enjoying a stellar season in Serie A and is the league’s top scorer.

The 24-year-old suffered an injury that sidelined him from Napoli’s 1-0 Champions League defeat at the hands of AC Milan.

The goalscorer returned to action over the weekend and played a part in the table leaders’ goalless stalemate against Hellas Verona.

Osimhen was quizzed about his future amidst heavy interest from Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and United.

He said to TG5 via The Daily Mail, “We are close to the objective and cannot wait to make our dream come true, to make it a reality.

“The players always believed, we always thought we could do something exceptional, even when nobody else believed we could. The affection from the city is extraordinary, I have never received so much love.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with them at the stadium. I’m at a great club and my career is growing constantly. I am already at one of the biggest clubs and I could not ask for more. Forza Napoli always!”

For United, that the player is repeatedly talking up an extended stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is not good news. Things are likely to become clearer when the transfer window opens but at the moment, the indications are not positive.

