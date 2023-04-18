A permanent Marcel Sabitzer move to Manchester United “has a good chance of happening”



Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer is actively pushing for a permanent stay at Old Trafford as the end of his loan spell with Manchester United nears.

Sabitzer joined United on deadline day in January and has been an astute addition to the squad.

The Austrian has made 13 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. In those games, he has managed three goals and one assist.

Recently, Sabitzer scored a first-half brace during United’s Europa League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Sevilla at the Theatre of Dreams which ended 2-2.

Sabitzer was poised to start at the weekend against Nottingham Forest but picked up a groin injury during warmup. He had to be speedily replaced by Christian Eriksen, who was excellent.

Sabitzer gave an interview to BILD where he laid bare his love for United and the first-team setup under Erik ten Hag. The midfielder strongly hinted that he wants to remain in England rather than return to the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are said to be preparing to hike Sabitzer’s asking price amidst the string of impressive performances in a United shirt.

Football Insider details, “Marcel Sabitzer could complete a permanent move to Man United this summer after his successful loan spell at the club, sources have told Football Insider.

“Erik ten Hag has been pleased with the 29-year-old’s performances since he arrived at the club, and the midfielder is believed to be happy at Old Trafford.

“A well-placed source told Football Insider that a permanent move now has a good chance of happening.

“It is believed that there is a willingness from all parties to convert Sabitzer’s temporary stay into a permanent one this summer. However, the move will likely hinge on the asking price of the midfielder’s parent club, Bayern Munich.”

Football Insider adds that the 29-year-old does not feature in the long-term plans of new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

The imminent signing of Konrad Laimer by the Bavarian club means that an exit from Germany for Sabitzer is the most likely outcome. The retaining of Sabitzer is good news for United fans who have clearly taken to the player.

