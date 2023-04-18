Academy Match report: Leicester City u21s 3-2 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s travelled away on Monday night in search of their first win in six matches up against bottom of the table side Leicester City.

With Leicester City’s newly appointed Dean Smith and John Terry in attendance, they were pleased to see Leicester grab an early goal in just the third minute.

A mistake from Nathan Bishop allowed former Manchester United academy player Chris Popov to slide in and take the ball off the keeper’s boot and sending it rolling into United’s goal.

United equalised in the 22nd minute through a well worked short corner on the right side that culminated in Isak Hansen-Aaroen flashing a low ball across the face of goal for Willy Kambwala at the back post who’s shot was blocked but defensive partner Sonny Aljofree was on hand to bundle home from close range.

Sonny Aljofree’s goal against Leicester City, bundling in from close range after Isak Hansen-Aaroen’s cross. #MUFC #ThePeoplesPerson pic.twitter.com/2RFEUFZCSG — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) April 17, 2023

Just six minutes later though, Leicester restored their lead with a sensational goal from Tawanda Maswanhise who curled into the top right corner leaving Bishop rooted to the spot and no chance of stopping.

Leicester almost doubled their lead before the break but Bishop stopped deflected effort from Zach Booth with a great save before Popov struck the woodwork in the closing stages of the half.

Into the second half, Mateo Mejia had an opportunity to draw United level after being played in by Omari Forson but the Colombian youth international couldn’t quite keep his effort on target.

Mejia didn’t make the same mistake twice though, hitting the back of the net in the 79th minute to tie it all up with a sensational goal. Bringing the ball down on his chest from Willy Kambwala’s lofted pass over the top, Mejia struck first time underneath the keeper with a composed finish.

A fantastic goal from Mateo Mejia to take the ball down from Willy Kambwala’s pass and slot it under the keeper. #MUFC #ThePeoplesPerson pic.twitter.com/teB4wW91eP — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) April 17, 2023

United looked to be settling for a draw but some sloppy awareness from Dan Gore in injury time coughed up possession in United’s end allowing for a quick pass to put Brandon Cover straight in on goal to chip over the sprawling Bishop.

Injury time drama wasn’t over there though as a dust up between the sides saw a red card for each team with Willy Kambwala and Deniche Hill sent off.

The final score finished 3-2 and the loss sees United remain in 9th place, continuing their disappointing winless streak to six.

United: Bishop, Wellens, Kambwala, Aljofree, Hardley, Gore, Collyer, Forson, Hansen-Aaroen, Emeran, Mejia.

Unused subs: Wooster, Nolan, Norkett, Murray.

