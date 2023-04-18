Bayern Munich could affect six Manchester United transfer deals this summer



Bayern Munich might end up having a huge effect on Manchester United’s transfer strategy in the upcoming summer window.

The Bavarian giants are in the market for a top quality centre forward, having had only Eric Choupo-Moting to call upon as a number nine this season. And it would appear that their top three targets are identical to those of United, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani all being monitored.

According to Dean Jones of GiveMeSport, “Man United and Bayern Munich are profiling the same players as their striker for next season. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randall Kolo Muani are three of the main targets for both clubs and that makes for an interesting summer.

“It is a top priority for both clubs to sign a centre forward and it will be interesting to see who makes the first move and in which direction.”

The three strikers have all been in fine form this season, and all have over twenty goal contributions in their respective domestic leagues already.

Kolo Muani has only been at Eintracht Frankfurt since last summer, having arrived on a free transfer from FC Nantes, but he may well be Bayern’s preferred target, with Jones reporting that” A contact in Germany,” suggested that Bayern “are really hot on him,” despite concerns over the Frenchman’s likelihood of leaving his current club.

Kane and Osimhen would both command enormous transfer fees, “much more significant” than that of the Bundesliga forward, but Bayern are interested, nonetheless.

With Bayern fishing in the same small pool as United, as Jones puts it, “the number nine hunt seems like it will lead these two into battle with each other.”

Aside from strikers, the Bundesliga champions will likely be dealing with the Red Devils in more direct terms, with Man United looking to bolster their midfield options.

Ryan Gravenberch, a former player of Erik ten Hag, is thought to be of interest to the former Ajax boss, however, as reported by The Peoples Person, any advances for the 20-year-old will be turned down in the summer.

That still leaves Marcel Sabitzer, who is currently on loan at Old Trafford. No option to buy was included in his agreement, meaning that if United want to keep the Austrian next season, they will need to negotiate a fee from scratch.

His good form prior to his injury during the warmup ahead of the Nottingham Forest clash at the weekend may have persuaded Bayern that they could extract a higher fee than they had previously thought – something that could complicate matters between the two European heavyweights.

United have even been linked with Benjamin Pavard as an option to strengthen the right back position. That move is unlikely to transpire as things stand, given the good form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot of late, but given the future of both of those players remains uncertain, that particular story is unlikely to quieten down any time soon.

Whatever happens, there is a decent chance that officials from Manchester United and Bayern Munich will be sick of the sight of each other by August.