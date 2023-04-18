Edinson Cavani enduring torrid spell with struggling Valencia

Former Manchester United striker, Edinson Cavani is enduring a torrid spell in Spain with current side Valencia.

As reported by AS, the Uruguayan is yet to score a goal in this calendar year.

Cavani has gone ten straight games without finding the back of the net for Los Ches.

This is the longest goal drought of the striker’s career, who has been prolific across Europe for the last decade-and-a-half.

Cavani was hooked just after the hour-mark in Valencia’s latest defeat, at home to United’s Europa League foes Sevilla on Sunday.

His last goal came on December 31st, in a defeat to Villarreal.

Valencia are going through a turbulent campaign and find themselves in the La Liga relegation zone, with just nine games remaining.

Cavani and his teammates are three points adrift of safety and face a mammoth end to the season.

Valencia boss Ruben Baraja will be desperate for Cavani to rediscover his goal-scoring touch and fire his side to safety.

It would be a huge shock to see one of Europe’s most famous sides be relegated to the second tier of Spanish football.

Cavani left United last summer after deciding not to renew his contract for a third season.

The 36-year-old became somewhat of a fan favourite during his brief spell at Old Trafford, scoring big goals in United’s run to the Europa League final in 2021.

